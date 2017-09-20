Amber Alert: Missing Haywood Co. infant

According to a release, Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old baby girl. She is described as white, approximately 20 inches tall, and weighs around 10 pounds. She has brown hair.

Officials are looking for two alleged abductors. Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. is described as a 39-year-old white man, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Heather Marie Cochran is described as a 31-year-old white woman, around 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes with a tattoo on the right side of neck, below her jaw that reads, “Faith”.

Their direction of travel is unknown but could possibly be to Ocala, FL or Valdosta, GA.