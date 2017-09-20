Amber Alert: Missing Haywood Co. infant

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , ,

Officials are looking for two alleged abductors: Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran. Photo: NCDPS

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Haywood County Sheriff`s Office issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning for a missing child.

According to a release, Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old baby girl. She is described as white, approximately 20 inches tall, and weighs around 10 pounds. She has brown hair.

Officials are looking for two alleged abductors. Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. is described as a 39-year-old white man, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 185 pounds.  He has brown hair and brown eyes. Heather Marie Cochran is described as a 31-year-old white woman, around 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes with a tattoo on the right side of neck, below her jaw that reads, “Faith”.

Their direction of travel is unknown but could possibly be to Ocala, FL or Valdosta, GA.

The vehicle is a blue 2001 Ford Mustang or a gray 1999 GMC  Suburban K1500.
If you have any information call the Haywood County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (828) 452-6666, 828-452-6600 or call 911.
print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Christopher Meyers

    Please bring that little baby home safely!

Related News

3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
AMBER ALERT: Missing 16-year-old
Read More»
5 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Amber Alert: Missing 15-year-old
Read More»
Charlotte double murder
6 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Double murder suspect, parents were not estranged
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments