Officer-involved shooting suspect appears in court

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man involved in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington asked for a court appointed attorney during his first appearance in court this morning.

Raymond McGriff, Jr., 30, is charged with assault on a government official, resisting, and going armed to the terror of the people.

He was shot twice on September 7 during an encounter with Wilmington Police Officer Adam Phillips.

During an interview with WWAY on Sunday, McGriff said he did not know why he was shot. He says he was celebrating the good news of getting a job that day and does not know how he was being a threat to others.

“Tall white male, bald, black sunglasses, black shorts, black shoes, black gun just comes and out of nowhere and just grabs me from behind and slams me into the wall,” McGriff said.

Wilmington Police say someone approached Ofc. Phillips and told him a man was walking around with a gun.

According to the warrant, McGriff did not comply with the officer’s command to place his hands against the wall and instead, pulled away, reached into his waistband, pulled a gun and then ran off.

McGriff says after he was shot he was scared and didn’t know what to do.

“I ran,” McGriff said. “I ran for my life I mean if I’m wrong for that I’m sorry man I ran after I got shot in the face.”

McGriff says the gun he had was a BB gun.

The SBI is investigating.

Ofc. Phillips is a nine-year veteran of the WPD and is currently on administrative leave.

McGriff received a $5,000 bond.