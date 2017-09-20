Officer-involved shooting suspect appears in court

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man involved in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington asked for a court appointed attorney during his first appearance in court this morning.

Raymond McGriff, Jr., 30,  is charged with assault on a government official, resisting, and going armed to the terror of the people.

He was shot twice on September 7 during an encounter with Wilmington Police Officer Adam Phillips.

During an interview with WWAY on Sunday, McGriff said he did not know why he was shot. He says he was celebrating the good news of getting a job that day and does not know how he was being a threat to others.

“Tall white male, bald, black sunglasses, black shorts, black shoes, black gun just comes and out of nowhere and just grabs me from behind and slams me into the wall,” McGriff said.

Wilmington Police say someone approached Ofc. Phillips and told him a man was walking around with a gun.

According to the warrant, McGriff did not comply with the officer’s command to place his hands against the wall and instead, pulled away, reached into his waistband, pulled a gun and then ran off.

McGriff says after he was shot he was scared and didn’t know what to do.

“I ran,” McGriff said. “I ran for my life I mean if I’m wrong for that I’m sorry man I ran after I got shot in the face.”

McGriff says the gun he had was a BB gun.

The SBI is investigating.

Ofc. Phillips is a nine-year veteran of the WPD and is currently on administrative leave.

McGriff received a $5,000 bond.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Christopher Meyers

    Poor Ol’ McGriff…if only he hadn’t had a BB gun stuffed in his pants while walking around downtown. If only he hadn’t pulled the BB gun from his pants in response to officers commands, he could have been reporting to that new job he was so excited about. I wonder if he interviewed with the gun in his waistband? The “victims” these days…they have an excuse for everything and nothing is ever their fault. Geeeeez…

Related News

9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
U.S. Attorney: Man charged in deadly Conway bank robbery could receive death penalty
Read More»
Douglas Edwards verdict
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Jury returns guilty verdict in Douglas Edward trial
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Witnesses yell ‘he can’t hear you’ as cops shoot deaf man
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments