UNC students protesting Silent Sam launch economic boycott

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Student organizers seeking the removal of a Confederate soldier statue at North Carolina’s flagship public university have embarked on a monthlong boycott of commercial goods on campus.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the boycott launched Monday at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a social media push follows marches, sit-ins, noise demonstrations and a lawyer’s letter last week pressing the school to remove the statue nicknamed “Silent Sam.”

The boycott encompasses the Student Stores, the main dining hall, cafes, a snack stand, a bagel shop, Wendy’s, Starbucks and parking garages, and will end Oct. 18.

Student leaders say they don’t know how many people are participating. Organizers have offered students low-cost alternatives and suggestions for downtown restaurants providing discounts. Chancellor Carol Folt has said the university doesn’t have the legal authority to remove the statue.

