UNC students protesting Silent Sam launch economic boycott

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Student organizers seeking the removal of a Confederate soldier statue at North Carolina’s flagship public university have embarked on a monthlong boycott of commercial goods on campus.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the boycott launched Monday at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a social media push follows marches, sit-ins, noise demonstrations and a lawyer’s letter last week pressing the school to remove the statue nicknamed “Silent Sam.”

The boycott encompasses the Student Stores, the main dining hall, cafes, a snack stand, a bagel shop, Wendy’s, Starbucks and parking garages, and will end Oct. 18.

Student leaders say they don’t know how many people are participating. Organizers have offered students low-cost alternatives and suggestions for downtown restaurants providing discounts. Chancellor Carol Folt has said the university doesn’t have the legal authority to remove the statue.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Jeff

    Oh Goody! This should save some money the parents earned to pay for their kids’ education.

