Columbus Co. student arrested for weapons, threats at school

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — An East Columbus High School student was arrested Thursday after authorities said she brought two weapons to school after threatening other students.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1 p.m. school authorities were notified that a female student, 14, was possibly in possession of a homemade incendiary device and a weapon.

A school resource officer found the homemade incendiary device on the East Columbus campus on Gator Lane in Lake Waccamaw.

The student was located with a large steak knife in her possession. Authorities seized both items.

The sheriff’s office said during the investigation, they discovered that the teenager threatened to harm two East Columbus students. They said she had both weapons in her possession with the intent of carrying out the threats while she was at school Thursday.

The teenage student was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction on educational property and more charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Wanda Malpass

    I’d like to hear both sides of the story.

    • Christopher Meyers

      You can! Just as soon as you pass the state bar and get appointed as a judge!

