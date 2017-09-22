Angler catches 12-foot long Tiger shark on Topsail Island

TOPSAIL ISLAND, NC (WWAY/Carolina Sportsman) — A angler recently caught a shark that was more than 12 feet long along an area beach.

The Carolina Sportmans reports David Schmidt of Holly Ridge, N.C. and the Get Bent land-based shark-fishing team celebrate big sharks from late August through October, because that’s when they’re showing up off the beach of Topsail Island.

On Sept. 14, Schmidt paddled out his favorite bait and wound up getting bowed up with a beast ― a 12-foot-3 tiger shark estimated to weigh between 700 and 750 pounds.

Around 7:30 that evening, Schmidt and his teammates set up shop at their usual spot on the beach, and Schmidt hopped in his kayak to deliver a 10-pound chunk of tarpon about 500 yards out, where the water reaches 20-foot depths. After a good soak with the bait held in place by a 12-ounce spider weight, it was picked up close to 11:30 by a fast-moving target, and Schmidt strapped into his fighting harness to fight back.

“As soon as it hit, I knew it was a good fish,” Schmidt said, “because it wasn’t like a slow roll or anything. That thing ate the bait and it was taking off quick.”

Despite its grand entrance, the shark’s strength seemed to wane, and that gave Schmidt the opportunity to gain line.

