Police seize more than 2 lbs. of pot, weapons, cash; two arrested

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Two were arrested Thursday after police were tipped off that they were selling marijuana.

On September 21, the Oak Island Police Department, following an investigation which lasted several months, seized 2.68 pounds of marijuana with an approximate street value of $24,380. Several weapons and cash were also seized during the arrest.

Police arrested 22-year-old Robert Dakota Howard and 19-year-old Lauryn Austyn Sims.

Both were charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Howard and Sims each received a $10,000 Secured Bond.