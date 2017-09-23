Durham police investigate after woman found shot to death

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Friday night in Durham, North Carolina.

The Durham Police Department issued a news release saying the woman was found shot to death Friday night around 9:45 p.m.

Officers found the woman’s body on the ground outside. She was later identified as 36-year-old Tequila Smith of Durham.

The body was found in a residential neighborhood about one mile northwest of North Carolina Central University.

Police said Saturday that they had arrested and charged three men with Smith’s death.

  • Christopher Meyers

    Durham, NC. Just an super-sized “Creekwood” in the middle of the state!

