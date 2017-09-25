Habitual felon sentenced to up to 8 years in prison for property crimes

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man is guilty of his charges that stem from two break-ins in the Bladenboro area.

Cody Guyton, 25, of Bladenboro, entered guilty pleas to Breaking and Entering and Larceny After Breaking and Entering on Monday morning in Bladen County Superior Court.

Guyton was sentenced to at least 5 year in prison.

The first occurred in May of 2016, when Guyton broke into an attached garage and stole several tools and a pressure washer. The pressure washer was later pawned by an acquaintance of Guyton.

The second incident took place in February 2017 when Guyton broke into a home and took several items including an Xbox gaming console and a television. Guyton was captured on a home surveillance system and identified by police.

Officers from the Bladenboro Police Department arrested Guyton the next day wearing some of the same clothes from the break-in.

Guyton has prior felony convictions for Breaking and Entering, Larceny of a Firearm, and Common Law Robbery.

  • Christopher Meyers

    This thief is only 25 years old and has racked up 8 FELONY convictions, has already spent time in the state prison system and is an obvious compulsive thief. This is the sort of guy that just needs a permanent cell, we know what he’s going to do when set free among society.

