NCDOT: Part of NC 50 in Pender County scheduled to be closed

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A section of N.C. 50 south of the Pender/Duplin County line will be closed to traffic beginning next Monday.

The closure is needed so NC Department of Transportation crews can replace three drainage pipes.

The pipes have deteriorated and caused the pavement above them to fracture. The new pipes will resolve this issue and help alleviate flooding on N.C. 50 at this location.

The closure will start at 7 a.m. Monday and continue until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 6. Traffic will be detoured to N.C. 53, Interstate 40 and N.C. 41.

Transportation officials urge travelers to use caution on the detour routes during the closure.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • George Krobatsch

    status of Rt. 133 closing

Related News

Operation Gridlock
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Railroad work to close NC 410 in Columbus County
Read More»
Road Construction
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bridge repairs require lane closures on I-40 in Pender County
Read More»
Wrightsville Beach firefighter and paramedic Sam Proffitt demonstrates the department's UAV. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
NCDOT to host drone workshop for businesses, government agencies
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments