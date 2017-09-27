NCDOT: Part of NC 50 in Pender County scheduled to be closed

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A section of N.C. 50 south of the Pender/Duplin County line will be closed to traffic beginning next Monday.

The closure is needed so NC Department of Transportation crews can replace three drainage pipes.

The pipes have deteriorated and caused the pavement above them to fracture. The new pipes will resolve this issue and help alleviate flooding on N.C. 50 at this location.

The closure will start at 7 a.m. Monday and continue until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 6. Traffic will be detoured to N.C. 53, Interstate 40 and N.C. 41.

Transportation officials urge travelers to use caution on the detour routes during the closure.