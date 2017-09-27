New Coast Guard commander: ‘We are prepared to help when needed’

Bion Stewart says the Coast Guard prepares for all worst case scenarios. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane preparedness, rip currents and boating safety. These are just a few concerns the Coast Guard deals with. Captain Bion Stewart says they’re ready for anything.

Captain Stewart is the new Sector North Carolina commander. He has been in this role since July 14 and said he did not expect he would deal with hurricanes so soon, like Irma and Maria. Even though he is new to the position, he says the Coast Guard will respond when needed. They have made preparations if they are needed in Puerto Rico.

“We haven’t sent anyone specifically down for Puerto Rico yet. We expect some requests to come. For Irma and for Harvey, we have sent some people down to assist with the relief efforts down there,” Stewart said.

Captain Stewart also said the amount of rescues this year matches the amount from last year and wants locals and visitors to be more careful while out in the water.