UNCW and AT&T fight against distracted driving

UNCW DISTRACTED DRIVING
Students trying out the virtual reality system to experience the results of texting while driving on September 27, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Texting while driving is dangerous, illegal and occurs every day. So AT&T and UNCW teamed up to teach students and staff about the risk.

It’s called the “It Can Wait” campaign and it took place at the Fisher Student Center. They let students and staff try out a virtual reality simulation, all in an effort to drive home the risk of texting and driving.

“The very first time, I reached to grab for my phone but it’s not there. But you’re still holding on to that steering wheel. I’m holding, I’m seeing, I’m hearing and it is entirely immersive and it feels like I am driving,” Carter Metcalf, a UNCW junior, said.

New Hanover County sheriff, Ed McMahon, tried out the simulation and says it’s important for the safety of everyone on the road.

“What can be worth your life? What kind of a text, what kind of an e-mail, what kind of a Facebook post, what could possibly be worth your life or someone else’s life,” McMahon said.

According to a survey by AT&T, 97 percent of people say it’s dangerous to text and drive. But 70 percent of those people surveyed admit to texting and driving.

  • Texting is not just a “teen” problem. There are millions of employees who seek to do work while behind the wheel. Fleet vehicles/company cars are on the road more than teen drivers. They “multi-task” becoming very distracted.

    The State wants to increase fees and fines, but there is a tech way to stop these distraction. There are apps to block you using your phone when you drive. AT&T DriveMode is one example and it is FREE!

    One area that is rarely discussed is that North Carolina has hundreds of State vehicles that inspectors, regulators and the agricultural department use as fleet vehicles, but they do not have the technology to diminish distracted driving. I would love to see one state lead by example and use a program, like FleetMode, to block texts, redirect incoming phone calls, and impede all other apps in the State vehicles. If we want our state roads to be safer, let’s start by making our state vehicles safer.

