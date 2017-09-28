County commissioners review Project Grace on October’s agenda

County commissioners approved the proposal for Project Grace to be on their October agenda. (Photo: Andrew James/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County leaders are moving forward with a proposed project that would modernize a portion of downtown Wilmington at the cost of the current public library.

County commissioners approved the proposal for Project Grace to be on their October agenda. This happened during their review session Thursday.

The project would demolish the library and neighboring buildings in between Chestnut and Grace streets.

It would merge the Cape Fear Museum with library which commissioners see as a valuable project for the future of the two spaces.

“If we were to move everything downtown it would be a combined mission to serve the public both from an educational and historical perspective,” Commission Vice Chair Skip Watkins said. “And also put the museum in theory near where the people are downtown.

The project is estimated at $120 million dollars. It would be a partnership – a public to private sector build.

If the commission approves moving forward Monday they will begin framing what policies a private builder should follow in order to be approved to take on the project.

  • P. Van Kirk

    And WHAT is “the project”??? Maybe if the gov’t and media would let people know, citizens/readers
    might have an opinion. Or, are “opinions” unwelcome?!

