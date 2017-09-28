H2Go warns of possible scam targeting customers

Photo of mailers H2GO customers might receive (Photo: H2GO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — H2GO is alerting its customers of a possible scam.

According to an email from H2GO, customers may receive a package in the mail from DVR Labs c/o Carolina Fresh Water from Greensboro, requesting water samples from the homeowner. The package contains a bottle which the company asks you to fill with tap water.

H2GO says it’s assumed that after sending off the water sample, this company will then contact you claiming to show the presence of Dioxane and GenX while attempting to sell you a water filtration system.

This package and company are in no way affiliated with Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO and customers should use caution when considering sending off samples.

H2GO says it will continue to do biweekly testing for the next year and will now begin testing hot water heaters for GenX, so customers should contact H2GO with questions about the levels of GenX in their water.

  • Yale Schiffman

    We were contacted by this firm and sent a water sample. We were contacted by them and told we had hard water. There was no discussion of pollutants. They offered to do additional testing. I am sure for a fee. They also wanted to sell us a water filtration system to deal with hard water. They called to cancel their home visit. No reason given. They have never attempted to reschedule.

