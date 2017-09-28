Rep. Bulter ‘disappointed’ she is not on River Quality Committee

Rep. Deb Bulter says she is disappointed she was not appointed to the committee.

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — While other members of our area’s legislative delegation are part of the River Quality Committee, Democrat Deb Butler can only watch from the sideline.

She says she is disappointed she was not appointed to the committee.

Butler says she has asked several times why she was not and was denied an answer.

On the committee or not, she attended today’s meeting because her goal is to represent her constituents by knowing as much information as possible.

“While I hope UNCW does some of this work, I hope the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority does some of this work but not at the expense of DEQ,” Rep. Bulter said. “We have to have a all hands on deck moment. We have to have a state-wide solution and absent that we’re just putting band aids on really gaping wound, so we got to approach it together thoughtfully and thoroughly.”

Butler has a long list of questions she would ask if she would have been appointed.

Funding was brought up and she says it is an issue and we shouldn’t pretend its not, it should be about getting the job done.