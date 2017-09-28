Two NC football players accused of raping girl in high school locker room

High school football players charged with rape (Photo: Halifax County Sheriff's Office)

HALIFAX, N.C. (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina have accused two high school football players of raping a female student in a locker room.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets that 18-year-old Raquan Boswell and a 16-year-old student are charged with first-degree rape.

The two are on the football team at Northwest Halifax High School.

Deputies said the two students “pushed and restrained a female student in a male locker room area.” Authorities didn’t say when the incident occurred.

Sheriff Wes Tripp said more arrests are possible in the case.

The two students charged have a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 15. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

