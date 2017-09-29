BBB warns of possible scam by Hope Mills Timeshares

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve received a call from a company wanting to buy a timeshare take heed.

The Better Business Bureau is investigating a possible scam in the area.

The BBB of Coastal Carolina says it has received a large number of calls from people contacted by Hope Mills Timeshares.

The BBB says the Fayetteville business is telling them they have a buyer for their timeshare. However, they’re requesting money first for the transaction.

The BBB says there’s no record of the business, no real estate license for the business, and it’s not listed with the secretary of state.

Better Business Bureau Serving Coastal Carolina (BBB) is here to tell consumers what they can do to stop these calls for good:

First and foremost, do not answer calls from numbers you do not recognize. If it’s a legitimate contact, they will leave a message. Even if a scammer leaves a message, this will give you time to think about what is being asked of you.

Be cautious of those automated messages asking you to “Press 9” to be taken off of their call list. It’s best to just hang up. Pressing your keypad is another way to alert the caller that they have reached an active number, and they will continue to call and sell your number to other scammers as well.

Be aware that scammers are calling and impersonating legitimate businesses, organizations, and charities. The best thing you can do to prevent yourself from falling victim is to hang up, find the appropriate phone number, and call them directly to speak to a representative.

Join the Do Not Call Registry (gov) to cut down on legitimate telemarketing and sales calls. Although it won’t stop scammers, you’ll get fewer calls, making it easier to spot the fraudulent ones.

Write down the phone number of those callers violating the Do Not Call Registry and file a scam report with BBB Scam Tracker and the FTC’s Do Not Call List.

There’s an app for that! Nomorbo.com takes you off any phone call that comes in as a robo call (an automated or machine-made call). The best part? Nomorobo is free for your landline and only $1.99 for cell phones.