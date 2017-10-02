CBS fires executive after heartless comment about Vegas victims

CBS News confirms it has fired an executive who posted a callous comment about the Las Vegas victims on Facebook.

Hayley Geftman-Gold’s comments were first reported by the Daily Caller.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” wrote Geftman-Gold on Facebook, apparently referring to  Sandy Hook, The Daily Caller wrote. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

The post was later removed but CBS took quick action after learning about it. They issued the following statement.

“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS,” stated the network. “Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

  • Will Fern

    Who’s surprised by a network news executive being an absolutely unhinged hate monger of regular Americans? Not me. This is beyond insanity, and especially because you can be sure this isn’t the first time the people inside the CBS bubble heard her speak like this. It is, however, the first time she was dumb enough to speak outside the bubble. Another example of the left dividing us to destroy us. Insanity.

