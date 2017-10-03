Carolina Beach candidates talk issues in forum

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach town council and mayoral candidates came together to share their voice and vision Tuesday.

Two seats on council and the mayor’s seat are up for reelection. There are challengers for every incumbent in this race. Council candidates talked issues of seismic air testing and sustainable energy uses on the island.

They also talked paring and traffic with the expected growth coming for New Hanover County. Incumbent candidates weighed the option of getting a parking deck.

The forum was sponsored by the Island Gazette, Port City Daily and the StarNews.