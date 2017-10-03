Cooper calling for expanded background checks for gun buyers

6 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is calling for expanding background checks for prospective gun buyers in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

During a Council of State meeting in Raleigh Tuesday, the governor expressed condolences to the victims, even ending the meeting on a solemn note in their honor.

“I think that we should adjourn this meeting in memory with thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families,” he said.

His comments come after he requested that flags across the state stay at half-staff for the rest of the week.

The governor is also calling for changes when it comes to gun laws.

“Horrific, senseless tragedy in Las Vegas,” he said. “People are very frustrated with gun violence and we have to do what we can to stop it. I think it’s pretty clear that we need some policy changes.”

Exactly what does Cooper think those policy changes should be?

“I think expanded background checks may or may not have helped in this situation, but we do need to do that,” he said. “We need better health care coverage, making sure that mental health is emphasized because a lot of these shootings occur, people have mental illness or they give some signs.”

“We need to encourage people to report when they believe somebody may do something,” Cooper added.

The governor said he believes these changes can be made while still protecting people’s rights under the 2nd Amendment. He’s also urging Congress to talk about the issue openly.

“We need to protect people’s rights under the 2nd Amendment, but there are policy changes that can be made that can reduce gun violence and we need to do that,” Cooper said. “We’ve got to thank the first responders as well and I think we’ve got to tackle this problem of gun violence. We have to work to try to solve it. We have to work to reduce this kind of violence in the future.”

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Mike Kszaszcz

    And also lets remember chicoge sees 60 or so murders every month, yet no outrage, no blaming guns, no blaming people, cone on we’re smarter than that

  • Mike Kszaszcz

    Go ahead and ban slide fire stocks
    Im fine with that.

  • Mike Kszaszcz

    Too bad background checks can’t find crazy, untill crazy rears it ugly head them it’s too late. How aboit the fact this guy was on anti anxiety pills, that alone should disqualify a gun purchase. No enhanced background check would have stopped this. Evil is in a person’s heart and there’s nothing you can do about to but figure out why they snapped. This guy obviously planned and picked his target for a reason.

  • guest45

    Hey Cooper, as usual you are so called chasing the ambulance and yakking trying to make yourself feel good, we already have federal background checks in place, I doubt you realize this, and the mental illness thing is a dead issue, you lib’s want step up to the plate and do the right thing and incarcerate these people, for fear of losing a vote! Liberals are like dogs chasing their tails, you just go in circles!

    Truth in point is all the people on death row, they have committed horrendous crimes and inflicted an untold amount of pain to the victims and their family’s, but you liberals will not put them to death, the needle cause’s them to much discomfort, yaw constantly put dangerous felons on the streets to feed off us innocent people.

    I have a different approach for you liberals, my money says that if concealed carry was permitted across the country there were 10 people in that hotel that had they not been subjected to DHS and the TSA would have had their handguns in their travel bags! My money says that when those shots rang out there would have been dozens of people arming themselves and investigating. They would have been knocking on that door! That would have disrupted the shooter in his first 5 minutes of firing, maybe not stopping him, but disrupting him and saving 50 lives and 100’s on injury’s, and glot the police to that door sooner, so I say the liberals played into this, preventing a faster response. Remember, when seconds count, cops are only minutes away!!!!

  • Christopher Meyers

    Okay Ray, again you’re a day late and a dollar short as always. The president of the United States has already asked that flags be lowered to half staff over a day ago, we don’t need you request for that as we already know what “respect” is and how to show it.
    What sort of “expanded background checks” would you like to see? The FBI very thoroughly did my background check and it also included a “history of mental illness” search as is standard. Our current system is sufficient, get yourself educated about it before proposing more useless red tape that accomplishes nothing but pulling money out of peoples pockets.
    Ray, if you want to REALLY do something about “gun related violence”, make some serious heave-ho’s to keep violent felons in prison instead of turning them back out into society only to repeat what they’ve already done many times. The vast majority of gun related crimes are from repeat, violent felons that rape, rob and murder at their drug induced whim, laugh at the court system and make jokes about the judges and DA’s and how clueless they are to reality.
    I would LOVE to see a serious “3 strikes” law that keeps repeat offenders in prison for the remainder of their lives! The judicial system is a complete, moronic joke and is fully attributable to over 90% of gun related violence.
    I’m sure I’ll hear nothing but crickets from you over this!

    • cheese101

      I enjoy the liberal argument of “America, the home of the free has more people in jail than multiple other countries combined.” True statement as those other countries will execute their criminals instead of locking them up. I’m all in favor of a prison island where people convicted of their 3rd violent crime are placed and forced to live in a society they crave with no rules, no guards, no medical, nothing but a wall to keep them contained. Once inside feel free to rape, rob, kill, pillage all you wish and leave normal society out of it.

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Once an obscure device, ‘bump stocks’ are in the spotlight
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Some Las Vegas victims died with family, friends at side
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
NC House and Senate override veto of bill that provides funding for GenX treatment
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments