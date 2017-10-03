Man charged in deadly CresCom bank robbery pleads not guilty

Brandon Council, who is charged locally and federally in the deaths of two bank employees at CresCom Bank in Conway in August, plead not guilty plea during his arraignment Tuesday afternoon at the Florence Federal Courthouse.

Council was charged by Conway police last month with two counts of murder, armed robbery, entering a bank with intent to steal, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a pistol by certain persons and grand larceny.

He was federally indicted for armed bank robbery resulting in death, felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder on Wednesday.

Police say Council killed Donna Major, 59, of Conway, and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, 36, of Green Sea, during the deadly bank robbery.

Council’s two federal public defenders told the judge during the arraignment that Council fully understood the accusations against him in the indictment.

Council answered “yes” when the judge asked him if he understood the indictment and punishment if found not guilty.

He also waived his right to a detention and bond hearing. This means he’ll remain behind bars until his case goes to trial.

United States Attorney Beth Drake said Council could receive life without the possibility of parole or death on two of the three counts.

Drake detailed what the indictment sent to the jury said:

The indictment alleges that on August 21, 2017, Defendant Brandon Michael Council planned to enter CresCom Bank to rob the bank and kill its employees. Shortly after entering the bank, Defendant Brandon Michael Council drew a revolver and shot bank teller Donna Major multiple times. Defendant Brandon Michael Council then ran into a nearby office where he shot bank manager Kathryn Skeen as she sheltered under her desk. Defendant Brandon Michael Council then proceeded to take more than $15,000 in cash from the bank before fleeing.

A trial date hasn’t been set as of Oct. 3, 2017, at 3:30 p.m.