Surf City teen arrested on felony drug charges

Robert Nash Gallagher, 18, of Surf City, was arrested on October 3, 2017 on drug charges. (Photo: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A teenager is behind bars and charged with multiple drug and weapon charges.

According to a release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Nash Gallagher, 18, of Surf City, was arrested Tuesday in Hampstead.

Gallagher is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of marijuana, 3 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for purposes of controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony manufacturing cocaine, felony simple possession of schedule V controlled substance and felony simple possession of schedule IV controlled substances.

He is currently in the Pender County Jail with a $140,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest comes after a two week investigation by members of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Division.