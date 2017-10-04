Surf City teen arrested on felony drug charges

Robert Nash Gallagher, 18, of Surf City, was arrested on October 3, 2017 on drug charges. (Photo: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A teenager is behind bars and charged with multiple drug and weapon charges.

According to a release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Nash Gallagher, 18, of Surf City, was arrested Tuesday in Hampstead.

Gallagher is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of marijuana, 3 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for purposes of controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony manufacturing cocaine, felony simple possession of schedule V controlled substance and felony simple possession of schedule IV controlled substances.

He is currently in the Pender County Jail with a $140,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest comes after a two week investigation by members of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Division.

  • cheese101

    Shoot, he’ll go to court in Dealing Davids courtroom and walkout with less on his record than a parking ticket.

  • Kevin Boyer

    Should be 500,000dollar bond

  • Christopher Meyers

    Boy! You’re in a whole heap o’ trouble! Becoming a convicted felon at age 18 will make the rest of your life pure hell! Hope the dope was worth it! Boys like you making mamma’s prouder every day! Geeeeez!

Recent Comments