Panthers fans weigh in on Cam Newton’s comments, QB makes apology on social media

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Panthers star quarterback has landed himself in hot water over comments he made towards a female reporter. We went to hear from local fans on their reactions to the comments.

The reporter involved as well as many news outlets have come out calling Cam Newton’s comment sexist. Panthers fans we heard from agree that what he said was not OK.

“That’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like… that’s funny,” the quarterback said to the reporter in a Wednesday news conference.

It may have been funny to him, but these comments aren’t funny to these football fans.

“I don’t know how else you take it, but it was just a sexist comment,” Steve Hammer, who’s girlfriend is a major Panther fan, said.

From the long time fans, they don’t approve it, but know Newton was not trying to target the reporter’s gender.

“Out of place, but he’s a football player and not a spokesperson,” Panthers fan Chris Graham said.

Newton is not the spokesperson anymore for the yogurt brand Dannon. They cut ties with the quarterback calling his comments sexist.

“I understand he had a conversation where he said he pretty much said that he shouldn’t have said what he said,” Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said.

Rivera was referring to Newton’s somewhat apology with Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. The reporter herself not shy of controversy either issuing an apology today of four-year-old racist comments she made on Twitter.

Newton issued an apology Thursday night on Twitter.

“If you are person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.”