Venus flytraps in danger of being loved to death (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach State Park is a popular place for visitors and locals to enjoy. However, some species living in the park, like Venus Flytraps, are in danger.

“In some regards, people are loving them to death,” Carolina Beach State Park Superintendent, Chris Helms said.

With nearly 750.000 people from across the country visiting the park, the plant is becoming more and more vulnerable.

“They get trampled on occasion, they get stomped. We have on occasion poaching,” Helms said.

That is why the park, along with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, and Wilmington’s National Center for Outdoor & Adventure Education, are hosting several events this weekend. All to raise awareness about the park and vulnerable species like the Venus Flytrap.

“It’s one of 16 different areas all across the country that have been designated as a place that is in danger of being loved to death,” Leave No Trace Traveling Trainer, Andy Mossey said. “So a lot of people are getting outside, it’s really great to see. And with all those different people getting outside we’re seeing a lot of impacts to the area.”

One major thing the park and volunteers worked on Thursday was revamping the area with designated pathways and planting more Venus Flytraps where visitors can see them.

“We’re trying to keep people on the trail and avoid trampling these really sensitive plants. They could take years to become fully mature,” Mossey said. “But it’s up to every single one of us to do our part to really help protect this place.”

It is a team effort to protect the plant for future generations.

“You don’t go to the Amazon, you don’t go to some foreign destination to see a Venus Flytrap. They’re right here in the backyard of folks that live in Wilmington,” Helms said.

The events to raise awareness for the park and Venus Flytraps kick off Friday, October 5, and run until Monday, October 7. They are free and open to the public.