Brunswick Co. schools pulls fruit cup after worm found inside strawberries

Child nutrition supervisors immediately responded yesterday after a high school student notified them of an unexpected protein served with their school lunch. (Photo: Sherrie McWhirter Dickerson‎/Facebook)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A high school student found some unexpected protein served with their lunch!

Brunswick County Schools spokeswoman Jessica Swencki says the student’s prepackaged and sealed strawberry cup contained a worm.

Child nutrition supervisors immediately responded and have seen pulled the fruit from being served in the cafeterias.

The district received the strawberry cups as part of the commodity delivery from USDA/NCDA. Child nutrition officials notified NCDA of the incident.

The school system says “food safety is the top priority for the district’s child nutrition program and we regret one of our students was served this product.”

Swencki said while officials will make every effort to ensure this does not happen again, it is important to remember that agricultural products like strawberries are harvested and processed.