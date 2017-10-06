Bump Stocks fly off the shelf at local gun shop

Bump Stocks in high demand, selling out in Surf City (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police say the Las Vegas shooter had a device known as a “bump stock” on some of his weapons. Bump stocks allow a semi-automatic gun to fire in a similar way an automatic weapon would.

“This is just an accessory that is designed to work with the energy of your body to move the stock and the entire gun at a faster pace. You still have to pull the trigger one time for every bullet,” Surf City Guns & Ammo Manager, Dorothy Royal said.

The device is causing controversy across the country.

“Banning this is not going to stop anything,” Dorothy said. “Unfortunately we hear cases like where people say ‘oh you can get 800 rounds a minute.’ No, you would require a Belt Fed gun and I don’t think they go over 600 rounds either.”

Following the Las Vegas massacre, bump stocks, or Slide Fires, are in high demand. They are selling out at The Surf City Guns & Ammo shop.

“I would say probably 30 to 40 phone calls came in the last two days, per day, people looking for these,” Dorothy said. “There are triggers that do the same thing as this. And because the gentlemen had these on his product they’re the first thing that’s recognized and say ‘oh we have to go over this.'”

The device is now creating the controversial question, should bump stocks be on the shelves?

“I don’t think there’s any reason a gun owner shouldn’t have the product, it’s just I think you should do a 4473,” Surf City Guns & Ammo Salesman, Richard Royal said. “Background check, nothing wrong with a background check.”

Richard said he thinks the device should at least have requirements.

“I do think you should have a permit for it. I think you should have a concealed and carry, I think you should have a permit to buy that, and we don’t have to. And that doesn’t make any sense to me, it never has,” Richard said.

Dorothy said they have sold out of the right-handed version and only have a few left-handed bump stocks left. Some distributors, including Dorothy’s, are no longer carrying the product.