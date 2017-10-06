Man arrested for trying to hit teen with shoe during road-rage incident

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested earlier this week after a road-rage incident that involved three teenagers.

Jack Isaiah Rabon was arrested on Oct. 4 and is charged with two counts of 3rd degree assault and battery and four traffic citations including unlawful open door; standing/parking/blocking traffic; unlawful turning; and improper lane changes, according to Myrtle Beach police records.

The arrest comes after an incident at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Seaboard Street on Sept. 23 in Myrtle Beach.

Three teens were in a car driving on Harrelson Boulevard when they noticed a white Kia following them, according to a police report.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, says the Kia followed them even after they made a turn and then the Kia “started to speed up and pass him,” the report says.

Then, at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Seaboard Street, the man in the Kia got out and tried to hit the passenger, a 17-year-old, through the window, according to the driver.

The 17-year-old told police the man “tried to hit him while trying to jump through the window.”

The teen says he sat back in the seat and tried to get out his knife so he could defend himself, but wound up cutting his own finger and dropping the knife, according to the report.

Then, the teen told police, the man “tried to kick him through the open window and lost his shoe.”

The teen threw the shoe out the window and saw that the man had the shoe in his hand and was heading towards the driver trying to hit him, the report states.

That’s when the teen says he jumped out to defend himself and the 18-year-old.

He punched the man and the man “staggered over to the sidewalk where the offender fell to the ground. Vic #1 said that he got on top of him and asked the offender if he had enough,” the report says.

The teen told police that the driver and another passenger pulled him off, put him in the back of the truck and they drove to the mall parking lot to get away.

The report says that another officer would “follow up with the offender on Monday 9/25/2017 to try and get his side of the story,” but police said that report could not be released due to the ongoing investigation.

ABC15 reached out to Rabon, but has not yet heard back.

Rabon was also involved in another incident in Myrtle Beach back in November 2015.

He was charged with third degree assault and battery for a fight that happened on Nov. 18 prior to a shooting, according to arrest warrants.

Rabon and Shai David, the owner of the Oasis Motel in Myrtle Beach, got into a fight in downtown Myrtle beach.

According to an arrest warrant for David, police say Rabon and David, had a fight and after that fight ended, Rabon attempted to leave in his car.

The warrant says David got a handgun and started shooting at the man as he drove away. The victim wrecked his vehicle, got out on the passenger side and hid behind another car. David walked over, looking for the victim and once he saw him, he got a clear firing line and fired another shot towards the victim, the warrant said.

David was charged with attempted murder and, during a hearing in February of 2017, his attorneys argued that the shooting was in self defense.

But Judge Steven H. John said the request for immunity under the “stand your ground” law was denied and David will go to trail on attempted murder charges.