Two Good Samaritans drown at Carolina Beach trying to save father, daughter

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Investigators say two men who drowned at Carolina Beach Saturday were Good Samaritans trying to help save a father and his daughter.

According to a news release from the Carolina Beach Police Department, Don Boles and James Barbour were among a group of people who went into the ocean to try to save the man and child near Dolphin Lane, but the men could not make it back to shore.

Carolina Beach Police, the Carolina Beach Fire Department and Kure Beach Police responded to the beach strand near Dolphin Lane after getting a 911 call about a girl and her father in distress in the water. CBPD says first responders went into the water to help Boles and Barbour, and they were able to get to the men with the help of fishermen in boats. Life saving measures were unsuccessful. Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs, and Barbour, 53, of Clayton, died at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office will make the official determination for the cause of death.

Police say the child and her father did make it out of the water safely.

The Carolina Beach Fire Department told WWAY four people were rescued in separate incidents Saturday.