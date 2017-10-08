3-month-old baby’s leg broken, man arrested said he was angry

A 22-year-old Florida man was arrested on felony aggravated child abuse charges after a baby girl was discovered with a broken leg and bruises on her stomach.

David Paul Laroche, 22, told law enforcement officials that he became aggravated trying to feed the 3-month-old girl on Tuesday, according to an arrest report obtained by TCPalm.

He then grabbed her thigh and squeezed it causing her to scream and cry, the website reported.

Laroche also told investigators that bruises on her stomach may have resulted from “tickling her too hard.”

The baby was taken to Indian River Medical Center and then transferred to Orlando’s Nemours Children’s Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

The person who brought her to Indian River Medical told officials that the she would not stop crying, TCPalm stated.

Laroche was booked Thursday into the Indian River County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

  Christopher Meyers

    He got “Angry”? At a 3 month old little baby? Well now, little Davie, let’s see how angry Ol’ Big Buck gets when he see’s you trying to settle in for the night during your stay in prison. You’re NOT going to have fun and you WILL cry…even worse than that 3 month old did while in your hands!!!

