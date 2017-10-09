Diamond Hawks to host Czech National team in exhibition Tuesday

(Photo: UNCWSports.com)

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – UNCW hosts the Czech Republic National team in an exhibition game on Tuesday at Brooks Field with first-pitch slated for 6 p.m. Admission to the game is free.

The Seahawks last played the Czech national team in 2013 and 2015, winning both games.

Head Coach Mark Scalf ‘s team is coming off its third straight appearance in the Colonial Athletic Association championship game in 2017, but did see the departure of seven starters, including CAA Player-of-the-Year, Casey Golden .

This fall the roster features 17 newcomers to the program.

Alex Royalty , the CAA Pitcher-of-the-Year in 2017, will make the start in a game that will see at least nine different pitchers for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks will return to scrimmages on Oct. 13 with a 6 p.m. start.