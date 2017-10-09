Downtown Business Alliance wants standards for street fair events

Organization calls for standards at festivals like Riverfest (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The outcry from Downtown Wilmington business owners about festivals and how they are handled is gaining momentum.

“He’s tired. He’s tired of asking to be heard,” Downtown Business Alliance of Wilmington President, Terry Espy said.

Hunter Ford sparked controversy when he threatened to file a lawsuit against Riverfest claiming the big event cost him business. And he is not alone on this matter.

“These types of fairs downtown actually hinder their business, it does not help them,” Espy said.

WWAY went to the monthly Downtown Business Alliance meeting in Wilmington to find out their stance on the matter. Espy said the lack of consistency when it comes to street fair events has been an issue for years.

“We are asking that the city set standards for every event,” Espy said. “That we don’t have to worry about that Riverfest is going to behave one way and, you know, the Azalea Fest a different, but that it be set in stone.”

With each festival comes various challenges. But organizer of American Craft Walk Wilmington NC, Joan Loch, said she received positive feedback from local business owners after her event in Wilmington.

“I had some businesses that don’t like anything that happens downtown that came up and gave me a thumbs up and said this is the way these need to be done,” Loch said. “We start our tents at the center line of the road and the ten feet goes back so there’s plenty of room behind and no one is cluttering. No vendor clutters any sidewalk or curb with boxes, or tupperware containers, and trash.”

It is a team effort to make sure both visitors and local businesses have space during events. It is an effort the Downtown Business Alliance wants worked out for future events.

“Just do what’s best for the businesses, you know, they’re the ones paying the taxes. And they’re down here paying rent, you know, 52 weeks a year. Not one weekend,” Loch Said.

The DBA said they have talked to three city council members since Sunday, all three agree city guidelines need to be implemented for future street fair events.