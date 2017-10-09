East Bladen’s Strait and Wallace-Rose Hill’s Williams highlight Shrine Bowl roster

Caleb Strait (right) and Javonte Williams (middle) will play in the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This year for the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game, we will have three local athletes and coaches representing on the North Carolina team.

East Bladen’s Caleb Strait and Coach Robby Priest along with Wallace-Rose Hill’s Javonte Williams will be on the NC roster.

Strait has been a mainstay on the Eagles offensive line helping the team rush for more than 2,000 yards in the season so far. Williams has had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards for the Bulldogs.

The game will be played Dec. 16, 2017 at Wofford College.

Click here to see the full roster.

