Marc Treurniet poses with his winning fish. (Photo: usopenkmt.com)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The 39th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament saw a hometown angler win the top prize after Marc Treurniet of Keep it Reel caught a 49.75 pound mackerel for the $25,000 prize.

Tony Morgan from Oak Island came in third place and Bonner D. Herring of Southport came in fourth.

For the full list of winners, click here to visit the U.S. Open website.