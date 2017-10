Suspect in Texas campus officer killing captured

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at the Texas Tech University Police Department headquarters (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has mobilized state law enforcement resources to help Lubbock and Texas Tech University police investigate the fatal shooting of a campus police officer. University officials say a 19-year-old Tech student in custody is suspected of killing the officer Monday night at the campus police headquarters. In a statement, Abbott also says he offered condolences to Texas Tech University Chancellor Robert Duncan. He also says “hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed” and added he and wife Cecilia, “pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community.”

___

9:45 p.m.

Texas Tech University officials say a student sought in the shooting death of a campus police officer at police headquarters has been captured. University officials issued an alert around 9:35 p.m. Monday saying they’ve lifted a campus lockdown that was ordered after the shooting. No other details were immediately given. A university statement identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels. University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found upon entering the room evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police station for standard debriefing. During this time, Cook says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him.

___

9:25 p.m.

___

9 p.m.

___

8:50 p.m.

