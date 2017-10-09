Tuc the Tortoise: How he’s doing a year after Hurricane Matthew

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

Tuc the Tortoise doing well one year after Hurricane Matthew (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY has an update on Tuc the Tortoise following Hurricane Matthew last year. Word across our newsroom, Tuc is doing great!

You may remember Tuc was inside of reporter Kirsten Gutierrez’s house when a tree fell on top of her bedroom during the storm. Fortunately, Tuc was unharmed.

Since then has grown in size, and age. Come October 17, he will be two years old! Tuc loves to go on walks with his parents and recently he has learned how to swim. Tuc also loves when he gets treats like cucumbers and carrots.

Overall, Tuc the Tortoise is thriving. The little guy even got an upgraded cage as an early birthday present!

When his birthday comes around, feel free to wish him a happy birthday on Kirsten Gutierrez’s Facebook page.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Year after Matthew ruined their party, tails are back wagging at Dogs At Play
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Fire and Rescue station breaks ground exactly one year after Hurricane Matthew
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Pender County church closer to reopening for worship one year after Hurricane Matthew
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments