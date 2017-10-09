Tuc the Tortoise: How he’s doing a year after Hurricane Matthew

Tuc the Tortoise doing well one year after Hurricane Matthew (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY has an update on Tuc the Tortoise following Hurricane Matthew last year. Word across our newsroom, Tuc is doing great!

You may remember Tuc was inside of reporter Kirsten Gutierrez’s house when a tree fell on top of her bedroom during the storm. Fortunately, Tuc was unharmed.

Since then has grown in size, and age. Come October 17, he will be two years old! Tuc loves to go on walks with his parents and recently he has learned how to swim. Tuc also loves when he gets treats like cucumbers and carrots.

Overall, Tuc the Tortoise is thriving. The little guy even got an upgraded cage as an early birthday present!

When his birthday comes around, feel free to wish him a happy birthday on Kirsten Gutierrez’s Facebook page.