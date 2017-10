(Photo: UNCW Sports.com)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — David Lozano helped the UNCW Men’s Soccer team net two victories last week and has been named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week as a result.

Lozano scored one goal off of a penalty kick in the 3-1 victory over Coastal Carolina last Tuesday and had two goals in the 3-0 win against Drexel to help keep his team undefeated in CAA play.

Lozano and the Seahawks will play a home game Wednesday against the College of Charleston.