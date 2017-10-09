Year after Matthew ruined their party, tails are back wagging at Dogs At Play

Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A sweet 16 unlike any other, Wilmington’s first-ever doggy daycare is celebrating another year in business.

A year ago, Hurricane Matthew shut it down but it is up and running and better than ever.

Last year around this time, Hurricane Matthew’s heavy winds cause a large tree to fall on the building damaging the roof and play yard.

It closed down Dogs At Play for six months. The doggy daycare reopened in April and since then these pups have a lot to wag their tails about.

Dogs At Play is getting to celebrate a birthday they didn’t get to last year.

“The biggest challenge was just missing the dogs and the people being closed that long,” Amanda Wickman, Dogs At Play manager, said. “But we had a great response as soon as we reopened in April all of our customers came back and some new ones. So we’ve made a lot of new friends.”

Dogs At Play is not only the first doggy daycare in Wilmington it’s also the first ever in North Carolina.

To celebrate turning 16, they are having a customer appreciation week starting October 23.