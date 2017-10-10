Bladen County looking for ‘prisoners’ for new detention center training

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Want to know what it’s like behind bars without committing a crime? If so, Bladen County could use your help today.

Operation Glamour in the Slammer kicks off at 2:00 p.m.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office sent out a memo looking for people to turn themselves in at the new detention center to help jail staff train at the new facility.

To participate, head to the magistrate’s office and turn yourself in. You will be processed as a prisoner into the new facility. A $25 bond will be set and once your bond is posted, you can be released. The Sheriff’s Office would like for everyone to stay for two hours or so for training purposes.

The goal of this exercise is to give jail staff experience in operating in the new detention center.

All bond money collected will be donated to the non-profit Bladen We Care.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that you have your bond money arranged prior to showing up. All Bladen County employees, municipal employees and public officials are encouraged to participate.

The operation ends at 8:00 p.m.