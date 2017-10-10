Fort Fisher to host World War II program

KURE BEACH, NC (Press Release) — On Saturday, October 14, 2017, Fort Fisher State Historic Site will host the program “A No-Nonsense Place: Fort Fisher’s World War II Experience.” The program is devoted to the fort’s role in the training of antiaircraft artillery battalions during the 1940s. Military and civilian re-enactors will set up displays on the old Fort Fisher airstrip and will discuss the life of the World War II soldier, as well as civilian life on the home front, and the important role women played in the march toward victory.

Throughout the day, free presentations will be held in the site’s auditorium. At 10 am, assistant site manager John Moseley will discuss Fort Fisher’s anti-aircraft artillery training. At 12 noon, historian and author Cliff Tyndall will focus on neighboring Camp Davis and its appearance in a 1943 Hollywood film. At 2 pm, historian and teacher Krystal Lee will discuss the fascinating Women’s Airforce Services Pilots (WASP) program.

The program will be held from 9 am to 4 pm and is free and open to the public. All Fort Fisher programming is made possible by support from the Friends of Fort Fisher and its sustaining members, as well as from support from New Hanover County, the town of Carolina Beach, and the town of Kure Beach.

Fort Fisher State Historic Site is located at 1610 Fort Fisher Blvd S, Kure Beach, N.C. 28449.