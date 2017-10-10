Freddie Thames runs wild in blowout Ashley win

Freddie Thames rushed for 251 yards in the 41-0 win over North Brunswick. (Photo: Joe Catenacci)

WILMINGTON , NC (WWAY) — The Ashley Screaming Eagles were flying high Friday night under the wings of Freddie Thames. He helped his team to a 41-0 blowout making him our 5th Quarter Player of the Week.

“It feels good,” Thames said. “It lets me know that a lot of people are rooting for me and look up to us.”

There was plenty to root for friday night. 21 carries for 251 yards and three touchdowns. It was jabout 30 yards short of the all-time school record for yards. Coming off of back to back shutout losses, Thames and the Screaming Eagles rose to the occasion.

“During that week, the whole team just stayed together,” Thames said. “The practices were smooth throughout the whole week.”

As a result of the smooth practices, Thames ran smooth against the Scorpions in the blowout performance. He has speed and agility like Le’Veon Bell from the Pittsburgh Steelers, his favorite team. He knew right away against North Brunswick that it was going to be a big night.

“As soon as I stepped on the field and got that first carry, I knew right then and there,” Thames said. “It was real big after those two losses. The team was kind of down but the captains, our seniors and our coach kept us up. We kept each other up. The seniors talked to this team and we just stayed up and kept playing.”

A performance like this comes as no surprise to those who have watched Ashley this year. Thames has 660 yards and seven touchdowns but his eyes are set on much more.

“My goal is to hit more than 1,000 rushing yards, to end the season off right and go to the playoffs.” Thames said.

His goals may be lofty, but that just comes from his work ethic and it’s what makes him a playmaker.

“I work hard, come to practice everyday and just put in work.” Thames said.

Congratulations once again to Freddie Thames on being named our 5th Quarter Player of the Week.