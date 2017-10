BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man was hit by a car this evening in Brunswick County.

State Highway Patrol tells WWAY that it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Mount Misery Road near Leland School Road.

According to a trooper at the scene, the driver didn’t see the man walking on the side on the road, struck him, then called 911.

The extent of injuries are non life threatening according to SHP.

Highway Patrol are investigating.