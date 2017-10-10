Man who accidentally shot girlfriend asked for longest possible prison sentence

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man who accidentally shot and killed his 19-year-old girlfriend asked a judge to send him away for as long as possible.

The Everett Daily Herald reports that Jonathan Duncan told the judge he didn’t want mercy and instead wanted to honor the wishes of the parents of Payton Beck-Glessner.

Duncan was messing around with a handgun on Dec. 15 when it went off and hit Beck-Glessner in the chest. The Bothell High graduate died in the hospital.

He pleaded guilty in August to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm.

Duncan, 24, was sentenced this week to 12 ½ years behind bars.

  • Karen Nickel

    That in itself shows he is truly remorseful for her accidentally death caused by him

