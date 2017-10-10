Mother of 3 robbed, pistol-whipped in IKEA parking lot

Stephanie Anguiano said she was attacked around 6 p.m. Sunday when the sun was still out and the parking lot was packed.
She had her cell phone in her hand and was wearing a purse around her shoulder.
“When I was getting in the car, I took it off and that’s when he came behind and grabbed the purse,” she explained. “He grabbed the strap, and that’s when the strap let go.”
Anguiano’s purse strap snapped in two, and that’s when she says her attacker’s face changed.
“I just remember his face angry that I was fighting back and that’s when he raised his arm and started swinging with the gun,” she said. “The whole side of the gun just kept hitting me and hitting me and I didn’t let go.”
She handed over her cell phone but never gave up her purse.
“They’re taking your identity when they take a woman’s purse,” Anguiano said.
She said the man got away, jumping into a grey Nissan Altima with three other men.
“My vision was blurred when it happened. I couldn’t see license plates, nothing,” she said.
In a statement, IKEA expressed the well-being of customers and its workers as the top priority.
“The safety of IKEA customers and co-workers is always our highest priority. With regard to the reported incident in our IKEA Houston store, local law enforcement was called immediately, and they are currently investigating this matter. AS IKEA is cooperating with the police, any questions regarding the details of this incident should be forwarded to the Houston Police department. Please note that since this a current police investigation, we cannot comment any further. Thank you for your cooperation.”