Pet Pals: Meet Roxy! A 5-year-old Lab mix

Roxy is looking for a home! Meet her at New Hanover County Animal Services.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Today’s pet pal is a beautiful little pup who’s looking for a forever home.

Meet Roxy. She is a 5-year-old Lab mix with a tan coat and a gorgeous smile. Roxy is already spayed and up to date on her shots. Now, she just needs a loving owner!

If you think Roxy could be the newest addition to your home, stop by and meet her at New Hanover County Animal Services.

County residents can adopt for just $70.

Adoption services are available between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

