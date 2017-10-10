UNCW Softball Student-Athletes recognized by NFCA

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (UNCWSports.com) – A group of 15 UNCW softball student-athletes has been recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as Easton/NFCA Division I Scholar-Athletes for the 2016-17 academic year.

Seniors Kelsey Bryan , Sarah Davis and Tracy Haynes were honored along with juniors Rachel Willis , Anna Hessenthaler , Laurel Koontz , Haley Lenderman and Lacey Fox . In addition, sophomores Dominique Travers , Meghan Whitecavage , Rylee Pate and Booth Braswell received NFCA Scholar-Athlete distinction.

Nella Chamblee , Merritt Wilkinson and Lauren Moore , who graduated last May, were also among the record 7,351 student-athletes honored by the NFCA.

“We’re excited that these student-athletes have been recognized for their efforts in the classroom,” Coach Kristy Norton said. “As a team, we will continue to make academics a priority and continue to see success in the classroom.”

To qualify for the Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete Award, a student-athlete must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

In addition to the individual recognition, the Seahawks ranked 22nd among Division I teams with a 3.498 team grade point average. UNCW led a group of four Colonial Athletic Association teams listed in the top-100 in the nation, joining Elon, Drexel and Hofstra.