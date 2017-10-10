UNCW Softball Student-Athletes recognized by NFCA

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (UNCWSports.com) – A group of 15 UNCW softball student-athletes has been recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as Easton/NFCA Division I Scholar-Athletes for the 2016-17 academic year.
Seniors Kelsey Bryan, Sarah Davis and Tracy Haynes were honored along with juniors Rachel Willis, Anna Hessenthaler, Laurel Koontz, Haley Lenderman and Lacey Fox. In addition, sophomores Dominique Travers, Meghan Whitecavage, Rylee Pate and Booth Braswell received NFCA Scholar-Athlete distinction.
Nella Chamblee, Merritt Wilkinson and Lauren Moore, who graduated last May, were also among the record 7,351 student-athletes honored by the NFCA.
“We’re excited that these student-athletes have been recognized for their efforts in the classroom,” Coach Kristy Norton said. “As a team, we will continue to make academics a priority and continue to see success in the classroom.”
To qualify for the Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete Award, a student-athlete must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
In addition to the individual recognition, the Seahawks ranked 22nd among Division I teams with a 3.498 team grade point average. UNCW led a group of four Colonial Athletic Association teams listed in the top-100 in the nation, joining Elon, Drexel and Hofstra.