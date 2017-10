WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Police say Myron Holt was at his car on Metting Road around 5:30 a.m. when he received multiple, non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Holt then tried to drive himself to the hospital when an officer pulled him over for careless and reckless driving. When police saw Holt’s condition, EMS came and took Holt to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

No word on and suspect or Holt’s current condition.