Brigade Boys & Girls Club kicks off new fundraising campaign

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Brigade Boys & Girls Club is kicking off a campaign to raise money to help serve more children in the community.

The Board of Directors challenged themselves to raise $100,000 to support the Club’s expansion. According to a news release, every board member contributed and surpassed their goal by donating $106,000.

Now, they’re asking the public to help by kicking off the “Great Futures Start with YOU!” campaign.

“If the generous people in our community will join hands with our Directors and support this effort, we’ll be able to provide a safe place for many more kids. Every child deserves a warm welcome and a friendly smile after school,” said Brigade CEO Rick Sears. “With a $400 gift you can sponsor a child for an entire school year; just $50 will buy healthy snacks for a child for a semester. It’s as simple as this; through generous gifts, we can open more doors for ‘Our Kids’ at Brigade Boys & Girls Club.”

The release says the Brigade Boys & Girls Club has more than 2,000 members at 13 Club locations across New Hanover, Onslow and Pender counties. Hundreds of students arrive after school each day to get help with their homework, have fun with friends, and participate in programs that build character and leadership skills.

However, as Brigade Board Chairman, Bill Branch, notes, “We know that there are so many more kids in our community who have no safe place to go after school. Brigade can be that place. We have the facilities, the programs, and the leadership team to help Club members develop the life skills and core values they need to be successful in life.”

The campaign runs through November 8.

To donate, volunteer, visit a club or just learn about Brigade Boys & Girls Club, click here.