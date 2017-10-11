Charleston rallies to defeat No. 15 UNCW, 2-1

Charleston erases early UNCW goal to beat Seahawks 2-1. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – College of Charleston used two goals in the second half to earn a 2-1 victory over No. 15 UNCW in a Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer contest at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The win allowed the Cougars to move their record to 5-5-2 overall and 2-1-2 in the CAA. UNCW, meanwhile, saw an end to its two-game win streak and dropped to 9-3-0 overall with a 4-1-0 mark in league play.

Charleston scored twice in a three-minute span to overcome a 1-0 deficit against the CAA-leading Seahawks. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Scotty Frantz tied the game at 1-1 in the 61st minute when he headed in a pass from redshirt senior forward Eli Dent for his first goal of the season.

With 27:02 remaining in regulation, Dent gave the Cougars a 2-1 advantage when he converted passes from Frantz and senior defender Cesar Murillo for his third goal of the year.

The Seahawks took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half when redshirt senior forward Julio Moncada put home a rebound of a shot by sophomore forward Phillip Goodrum to score his third goal of the year.

Senior goalkeeper Kevin Shields tallied three saves for Charleston, which was outshot by a 10-7 margin.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Ryan Cretens notched three saves in the loss for UNCW.

Game Notes:

College of Charleston extended its unbeaten streak against the Seahawks to four straight games while evening the all-time series record to 7-7-2.

All three of the Seahawks’ losses this season have been decided by a one-goal margin. UNCW is 4-3-0 this year in games decided by one goal.

Moncada scored his first goal since opening the season with two goals in a win at Jacksonville on Aug. 25.

Goodrum has now tallied eight of his team-high 13 points in the last six games after earning an assist against the Cougars.

Up Next: The Seahawks begin a three-game road stretch on Saturday night with a visit to James Madison for an 8 p.m. CAA contest against the Dukes.