Duke Energy wants to raise rates, public hearing Thursday

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy wants to raise rates nearly 17 percent and a portion of that will go to pay for coal ash cleanup. But first the North Carolina utilities commission wants to hear from you.

Happening Thursday a public hearing to discuss the proposed rate hike.

The new rate would increase the average customer’s bill by nearly $18 a month.

Duke says that would bring in nearly $478 million a year.

Nearly half would cover costs to build or upgrade plants and the rest would go toward handling and removing coal ash.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the New Hanover County Courthouse.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
CFPUA: Emergency sewer main repair on Dawson Street
Read More»
Tacarlos Antigo Miller
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington man sentenced to 11 years for heroin trafficking
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Van jumps curve, hits four parked cars on Carolina Beach Road
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments