Duke Energy wants to raise rates, public hearing Thursday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy wants to raise rates nearly 17 percent and a portion of that will go to pay for coal ash cleanup. But first the North Carolina utilities commission wants to hear from you.

Happening Thursday a public hearing to discuss the proposed rate hike.

The new rate would increase the average customer’s bill by nearly $18 a month.

Duke says that would bring in nearly $478 million a year.

Nearly half would cover costs to build or upgrade plants and the rest would go toward handling and removing coal ash.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the New Hanover County Courthouse.