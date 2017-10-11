Grandson to portray presidential grandfather in play

Clifton Truman Daniel playing Harry Truman in play (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A well known figure in American history, Harry Truman the 33rd president of the United States, will be center stage at Thalian Hall come Thursday.

“Playing my grandfather started out as just a fun idea,” Harry Truman’s grandson, Clifton Truman Daniel said.

Former Wilmington resident and Harry Truman’s grandson, Clifton Truman Daniel, will star in the 1975 play “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!” The play highlights issues from conflicts with North Korea, to civil rights issues, and politics.

“When I read the script it’s scary just how much of it lines up with what’s going on today,” Daniel said.

The one-man show, directed by Tony Rivenbark, follows the president’s life, career, and his service in WWI. When WWAY asked what Harry Truman would think about politics today, Daniel said he would be appalled.

“He’d be absolutely astounded, spinning in his grave is really, really appropriate,” Daniel said.

Daniel says Truman would not believe how divided things are today.

“Grandpa would not have liked the president at all. To be fair to president Trump, he wouldn’t have liked my grandfather,” Daniel said. “No matter what you think a man has done wrong, he never believed in dressing him down in front of other people. Because if you take a mans dignity he hasn’t got much left. So attacking people, even, even firing a general who’d been insubordinate, he was not going to do that without talking to him in private first.”

Daniel said he is excited and a little nervous about taking on this role.

“So I hope, you know, I remind people that, you know, what it’s like to have someone who loved the country, loved this job, and really just tried to do the best he could,” Daniel said.

