Greenfield Lake culvert project could wrap up early

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

Carolina Beach road work
Carolina Beach road work could wrap up early (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The construction that’s been causing a traffic headache along Carolina Beach Road for months could wrap up sooner than the December 31 deadline.

The project to replace the 70-year-old culvert at Greenfield Lake started in April.

The contractor will receive $5,000 per day for every day the project ends ahead of schedule.

There is a maximum payout of 45 days so the earliest it will open is November 16.

The DOT says the new culvert is in place and functioning, but there are about seven items left to finish before the road opens.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Duke Energy wants to raise rates, public hearing Thursday
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CFPUA: Emergency sewer main repair on Dawson Street
Read More»
Tacarlos Antigo Miller
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington man sentenced to 11 years for heroin trafficking
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments