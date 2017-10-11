Greenfield Lake culvert project could wrap up early

Carolina Beach road work could wrap up early (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The construction that’s been causing a traffic headache along Carolina Beach Road for months could wrap up sooner than the December 31 deadline.

The project to replace the 70-year-old culvert at Greenfield Lake started in April.

The contractor will receive $5,000 per day for every day the project ends ahead of schedule.

There is a maximum payout of 45 days so the earliest it will open is November 16.

The DOT says the new culvert is in place and functioning, but there are about seven items left to finish before the road opens.